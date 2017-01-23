Fulton officials study Dallas-Plano t...

Fulton officials study Dallas-Plano transit system

A bevy of North Fulton elected officials made a quick trip to Dallas, Texas, to see first-hand how the metroplex has managed to deal successfully with traffic congestion and spur economic development. The delegation, headed by Fulton Commission Chairman John Eaves, along with 10 county mayors and county commissioners looked at how toll roads and light rail has fared especially with Dallas Area Rapid Transit or DART.

