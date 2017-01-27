Fatal crash shuts down Central Expres...

Fatal crash shuts down Central Expressway near PGBT, Plano police say

Friday Jan 27 Read more: Dallas Morning News

One person is dead and one is injured after a Prius struck an 18-wheeler on Central Expressway underneath President George Bush Turnpike in Plano overnight, police said. Authorities shut down Central Expressway in that area early Friday morning and are having traffic exit off Renner Road.

