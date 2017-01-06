Family talks about life 1 year after surrogate gives birth to her granddaughter
Kelley McKissack raked her hands through her daughter's soft blond hair, sweeping a portion in a Pebbles Flintstone-style ponytail toward the top of her head. "Which one?" McKissack asked, holding a package of hair clips before Kelcey - one day shy of her first birthday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|5 min
|guest
|634
|have you seen molly? (Dec '12)
|29 min
|Thelma
|3
|Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i...
|33 min
|4sure
|50
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|1,003
|gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13)
|3 hr
|FTP
|16
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|10 hr
|SD CA perm tech
|9,642
|Looking for female French Bulldog to breed with...
|15 hr
|Sab123
|6
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC