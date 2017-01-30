EquityBuild Announces Charitable Dona...

EquityBuild Announces Charitable Donation to Fisher House Foundation in Honor of Veterans

Lydia Henderson, Manager of Fisher House at the VA North Texas Health Care System, graciously accepts a contribution from EquityBuild presented by EB President Shaun Cohen. This contribution was made possible by EB investors in support of veterans and their families.

