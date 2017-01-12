EquityBuild Announces Beneficial Revitalization Initiative with the...
PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- EquityBuild announces the successful collaboration with South Shore Chamber, Inc. during the South Shore Holiday Pop-Up Art & Retail Fair. The Fair is held each year in the effort of bringing back business vitality and creating community connection.
