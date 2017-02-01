Dodgers OF Mitchell Hansen out 6-8 weeks after elbow surgery

Dodgers minor league outfielder Mitchell Hansen had surgery to remove bone spurs from his elbow on Tuesday, and is expected to be sidelined for roughly six to eight weeks. The surgery went well! Big thanks to all the people praying, My doctor did a great job and I'll be back on the field in no time! Hansen was drafted by the Dodgers in the second round in 2015 out of Plano, Texas.

