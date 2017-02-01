Dodgers OF Mitchell Hansen out 6-8 we...

Dodgers OF Mitchell Hansen out 6-8 weeks after elbow surgery

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: True Blue LA

Dodgers minor league outfielder Mitchell Hansen had surgery to remove bone spurs from his elbow on Tuesday, and is expected to be sidelined for roughly six to eight weeks. The surgery went well! Big thanks to all the people praying, My doctor did a great job and I'll be back on the field in no time! Hansen was drafted by the Dodgers in the second round in 2015 out of Plano, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at True Blue LA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 4 hr Big 1,085
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 9 hr Bannons A Nazi 806
News Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07) Jan 14 Errybody 53
Shops at Legacy in Plano, any recommended apart... Jan 12 Kevin 2
Car Monitor With Camera,autoradio Dec '16 Inquisitor 2
looking for some truth from plano Dec '16 guest 3
Tight Ends Dec '16 Da MAN 1
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,735 • Total comments across all topics: 278,511,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC