Coworking office operator Common Desk heads to Plano with new lease

Common Desk is renting two floors in the Granite Park V tower near the southwest corner of the Dallas North Tollway and State Highway 121. Common Desk's new Plano facility will have open, collaborative working areas, private offices and meeting space and will cater to independent contractors, entrepreneurs, start up businesses and corporate tenants "We are opening our largest location to date at Granite Park because of the accessibility, walkability, and visibility provided by Granite Park," Nick Clark, Founder of Common Desk, said in a statement.

