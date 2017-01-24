Continue reading Toyota, with United Way of Dallas, offers up $1M grant to connect North Texans
As Toyota settles into what will be its new North American home -- Plano -- the auto giant announced a $1 million grant program aimed at helping community organizations boost mobility throughout the region. The automaker and its financial services arm, both of which are set to move into Toyota's massive new campus later this year, enlisted help from United Way of Metropolitan Dallas to choose proposals that will, ideally, involve up to five community organizations collaborating to tackle a broader issue.
