Continue reading Houses and town homes on the way in Plano mixed-use project

Green Brick Partners and CB Jeni Homes are building 105 townhouses in the Heritage Creekside development on the north side of Bush Turnpike in Plano. The 156-acre project - which also has retail, apartments and is planned for office space - is being developed by Rosewood Property Co.
