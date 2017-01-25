Continue reading Fannie Mae's new Pla...

Continue reading Fannie Mae's new Plano regional HQ gets flack from veteran U.S. senator

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Dallas Morning News

A veteran U.S. senator is hammering mortgage giant Fannie Mae over its plans for a new regional headquarters in Plano. Sen. Chuck Grassley has raised a red flag over he says are "$24.2 million in excessive costs for the leased building in Plano."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
It's pretty bad to lose a Presidency to a man w... 1 hr The Truth 10
News Dallas Undocumented Immigrant Reacts to Trump I... 1 hr Wildchild 4
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 8 hr CountryPharts 1,068
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 14 hr WarForOil 9,670
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 16 hr guest 734
News Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07) Jan 14 Errybody 53
Shops at Legacy in Plano, any recommended apart... Jan 12 Kevin 2
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,401 • Total comments across all topics: 278,290,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC