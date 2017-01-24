Continue reading Commercial real esta...

Continue reading Commercial real estate transactions

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Jordon Lumber Co. bought a 26,908 square-foot industrial building located at 11529 Emerald Street in Dallas from StoneDome.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 1 hr guest 728
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 3 hr TemperaturePharts 1,064
Who said Trump is taking women's rights away? 5 hr 25or6to4 6
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 7 hr WarForOil 9,667
News 'We're not stopping': Protesters storm senator'... 7 hr 25or6to4 1
News Roofers rip shingles from wrong house (May '08) Tue Eman87 63
News Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07) Jan 14 Errybody 53
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,627 • Total comments across all topics: 278,239,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC