Continue reading Commercial real estate transactions
Jordon Lumber Co. bought a 26,908 square-foot industrial building located at 11529 Emerald Street in Dallas from StoneDome.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|guest
|728
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|TemperaturePharts
|1,064
|Who said Trump is taking women's rights away?
|5 hr
|25or6to4
|6
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|7 hr
|WarForOil
|9,667
|'We're not stopping': Protesters storm senator'...
|7 hr
|25or6to4
|1
|Roofers rip shingles from wrong house (May '08)
|Tue
|Eman87
|63
|Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07)
|Jan 14
|Errybody
|53
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC