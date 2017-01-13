Continue reading Collin Creek Mall's future is all around it and maybe even under it
Macy's decision to close its store at Plano's Collin Creek Mall is another loop in the spiral downward of an aging American mall. But now, hoping it can again thrive, city officials, architects and potential buyers are reimagining what the mall located on the southwest corner of 15th St. and N. Central Expressway could become.
