Continue reading Collin Creek Mall's ...

Continue reading Collin Creek Mall's future is all around it and maybe even under it

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Macy's decision to close its store at Plano's Collin Creek Mall is another loop in the spiral downward of an aging American mall. But now, hoping it can again thrive, city officials, architects and potential buyers are reimagining what the mall located on the southwest corner of 15th St. and N. Central Expressway could become.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 3 min Christsharians on... 658
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 2 hr Wang 1,021
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 3 hr WarForOil 9,651
Shops at Legacy in Plano, any recommended apart... 9 hr Kevin 2
Review: Alden Short Inc (Dec '10) 17 hr Nanana2017 72
Backpage ( REPENT OR BE SORRY) 17 hr Your Going To Jail 1
Backpage Remove All Prostitutes 17 hr Your Going To Jail 1
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,425 • Total comments across all topics: 277,866,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC