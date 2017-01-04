Continue reading Body clothed in only boxer shorts and shirt found in creek behind Plano office
Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body, clothed only in a shirt and boxer shorts, was found Wednesday in a creek behind an office building. Plano police spokesperson David Tilley said the body was reported around 9:05 a.m. by someone who works at the office building in the 400 block of Chisolm Place.
