Collin College celebrates African-American History Month
Collin College will celebrate African-American History Month with a series of events throughout February. This year's theme is "The Crisis in Black Education."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anna Melissa Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|5 hr
|WarForOil
|9,670
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|guest
|734
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|LuftPharts
|1,066
|Dallas Undocumented Immigrant Reacts to Trump I...
|21 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|Bebe Rexha announces spring North American tour
|Wed
|diana
|2
|Who said Trump is taking women's rights away?
|Wed
|25or6to4
|6
|Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07)
|Jan 14
|Errybody
|53
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC