2017's Best & Worst Cities for Jobs

Employers are expecting to hire nearly 6 percent more college graduates from the Class of 2017 than they did from the previous graduating class, according to Richie Bernardo at WalletHub . With a low unemployment rate and high job demand this year, WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis of 150 of the most populated cities in the country to find the best and worst cities for jobs in 2017.

