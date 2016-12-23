What's ahead in 2017? New retail openings will alter D-FW landscape
Last New Year, the business staff of The Dallas Morning News put together a list of the key topics likely to shape DFW's business landscape. And we did pretty well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i...
|37 min
|WarForOil
|31
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|9 hr
|guest
|594
|PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX
|14 hr
|fatuous1
|1
|Car Monitor With Camera,autoradio
|Dec 21
|Inquisitor
|2
|looking for some truth from plano
|Dec 10
|guest
|3
|Tight Ends
|Dec 6
|Da MAN
|1
|fem here for some fun
|Dec 4
|Eugene
|2
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC