United Scientific Group Announces Relocation of Corporate Headquarters

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 31, 2016 / EINPresswire.com / -- The scientific publisher and networking organizer, United Scientific Group , has moved from its Santa Clara, CA corporate headquarters where it has been situated since 2014 to new facility at Plano, TX. The move was made on November 1, 2016, but due to transition it will officially effective from January 1, 2017.

