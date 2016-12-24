'The Way Of The Strangers' Explores T...

'The Way Of The Strangers' Explores The Pull Of ISIS

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 24 Read more: National Public Radio

Graeme Wood may be known as a journalist, but don't be fooled: He is a serious student of Islam. His articles on the so-called Islamic State have generated controversy, because he says the group should not be dismissed as deviants who know nothing about Islam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i... 38 min 4sure 44
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 22 hr guest 602
Review: Luxamart Jewelry Exchange Mon BTE 1
PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX Mon WarForOil 3
Hookers Mon Jim 1
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Dec 25 WarForOil 9,634
Car Monitor With Camera,autoradio Dec 21 Inquisitor 2
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,407 • Total comments across all topics: 277,394,438

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC