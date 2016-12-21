Terry Box to retire after 32 years as Collin County sheriff
Terry Box didn't plan to get into law enforcement. For him, working as a dispatcher at the McKinney Police Department in 1968 was just an after-school job.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Apple Mac G4 MDD computers
|1 hr
|Earl in KY Jelly
|2
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|6 hr
|guest
|610
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|18 hr
|hahaha
|9,637
|Linn Energy Equity Holders Seek Representation
|Thu
|BOiaF
|1
|Review: Frisco Counseling Services, Pllc (Feb '14)
|Thu
|CJB
|3
|Drug Test: Saliva-Positive, Urine-Negative...WTH? (Aug '12)
|Wed
|concerned
|4
|Full video of Fort Worth officer arresting blac...
|Wed
|WishIwasBlack
|2
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC