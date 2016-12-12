Straight Path Communications Reports Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2017
Straight Path Communications Inc. , a communications asset company, announced today operating results for its first quarter of fiscal 2017, the three months ended October 31, 2016. Straight Path holds and leases an extensive portfolio of 39 GHz and LMDS wireless spectrum licenses with deep coverage across the entire United States, is developing next generation wireless technology, and owns an intellectual property portfolio focused on communications over computer networks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thank you Mr Trump for keeping one of your prom...
|1 hr
|4sure
|9
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|guest
|584
|Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i...
|5 hr
|WarForOil
|29
|100% free ismaili muslim dating site | find an ...
|7 hr
|Fateh
|1
|Trump Got No Time For Ft Worth Craig-Police Bru...
|8 hr
|KKK Rogue Cops
|1
|Car Monitor With Camera,autoradio
|Dec 21
|Inquisitor
|2
|looking for some truth from plano
|Dec 10
|guest
|3
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC