Straight Path Communications Reports Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2017

Straight Path Communications Inc. , a communications asset company, announced today operating results for its first quarter of fiscal 2017, the three months ended October 31, 2016. Straight Path holds and leases an extensive portfolio of 39 GHz and LMDS wireless spectrum licenses with deep coverage across the entire United States, is developing next generation wireless technology, and owns an intellectual property portfolio focused on communications over computer networks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.