Plano alumna pays it forward by erasing elementary studentsa lunch debts

The law student started a GoFundMe to raise $423.68 - the outstanding balance for kids with overdraft lunch accounts at Thomas Elementary in Plano. "Whether you're Thomas Elementary alum, a Plano resident or native, Texas resident or native, or someone in the giving spirit, every dollar counts! Let's help make this Christmas special for somebody else!" she wrote on the page.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.