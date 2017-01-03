Mr. and Mrs. Keith Dustin Stokes
Mr. and Mrs. Keith Dustin Stokes Staci Marie Travis of Plano, daughter of Daniel and Cindy Travis of Fort Worth, married Keith Dustin Stokes of Plano, son of David and Shelly Stokes of Paradise, Nov. 19, 2016, at MD Resort in Aurora.The Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wise County Messenger Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|have you seen molly? (Dec '12)
|2 hr
|anonymous
|2
|City of Dallas Approves of Sex Club-Look Other Way (Sep '10)
|11 hr
|Janet BARNES
|79
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|Mon
|guest
|625
|Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06)
|Sun
|Victim
|175
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Dec 31
|WarForOil
|9,640
|Loan Sharks
|Dec 31
|wondering
|2
|Apple Mac G4 MDD computers
|Dec 30
|Earl in KY Jelly
|2
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC