Indian-origin teens bag $100K in US science contest
Three Indian-origin teenagers, including identical twin sisters, in the US have bagged a scholarship worth $100,000 in a science competition for their innovative research that will help doctors diagnose health problems like schizophrenia. HOUSTON: Three Indian-origin teenagers, including identical twin sisters, in the US have bagged a scholarship worth $100,000 in a science competition for their innovative research that will help doctors diagnose health problems like schizophrenia.
