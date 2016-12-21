How Toyota, Novelis and Nestle Reduce...

How Toyota, Novelis and Nestle Reduce Water Use Across Operations

Toyota withdrew 1.62 billion gallons of water - a 5.8 percent decrease from the previous year - at its more than 85 North American facilities during fiscal year 2016. The company's water target was to reduce withdrawals by 6 percent per vehicle produced by 2016, from a 2010 baseline.

