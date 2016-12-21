FreshFin Poke to Open Early February in Dallas
Joon Choe, a graduate of the CIA and former apprentice at Jean Georges Restaurant in New York, is stepping into the tide of poke restaurants headed to open in Dallas. Choe, a native of Plano, has tapped the former Wing Taxi location at 3611 Greenville Ave., directly across from the Granada Theater, as his first location of FreshFin Poke.
