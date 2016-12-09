Former Plano fire lieutenant gets 60-year prison sentence after sexually assaulting boy for years
A former Plano Fire-Rescue lieutenant was sentenced to 60 years in prison Thursday after being convicted of sexually assaulting a young boy over several years. Larry Edward Combest, 45, of McKinney was convicted by a Collin County jury on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child by contact.
