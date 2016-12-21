Forget About Having a Silent Night - Get Your Jolly Ass to These Bars on Christmas Night
We go wild preparing months in advance and then bam, you've done your family thing and the expectation hangover and exhaustion sets in. You did your part; you let Aunt Linda leave a lipstick mark on your cheek, didn't flinch when you opened the cologne so heinous that it really should be named Sex Panther and dealt with ruthless badgering about why you're still single from pretty much everyone at the table.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i...
|2 hr
|4sure
|40
|the real truth about the jews
|5 hr
|Mark Cuban Sky
|2
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|20 hr
|guest
|600
|Review: Luxamart Jewelry Exchange
|22 hr
|BTE
|1
|PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX
|22 hr
|WarForOil
|3
|Hookers
|Mon
|Jim
|1
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Sun
|WarForOil
|9,634
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC