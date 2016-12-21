Denise Caspersen and Jose Jacob join Collision Diagnostic Services
CDS, the makers of the asTecha scanning diagnostic device, is excited to announce additions to the offices of Project Manager and Sr. Recruiter. PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2016 / EINPresswire.com / -- CDS, the makers of the asTecha scanning diagnostic device , is excited to announce the addition of Denise Caspersen and Jose Jacob to the offices of Project Manager and Sr. Recruiter respectively.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|guest
|609
|Apple Mac G4 MDD computers
|4 hr
|Jim
|1
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|7 hr
|WarForOil
|9,636
|Drug Test: Saliva-Positive, Urine-Negative...WTH? (Aug '12)
|13 hr
|concerned
|4
|Full video of Fort Worth officer arresting blac...
|14 hr
|WishIwasBlack
|2
|Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i...
|15 hr
|WarForOil
|49
|Car Monitor With Camera,autoradio
|Dec 21
|Inquisitor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC