Denise Caspersen and Jose Jacob join Collision Diagnostic Services

CDS, the makers of the asTecha scanning diagnostic device, is excited to announce additions to the offices of Project Manager and Sr. Recruiter. PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2016 / EINPresswire.com / -- CDS, the makers of the asTecha scanning diagnostic device , is excited to announce the addition of Denise Caspersen and Jose Jacob to the offices of Project Manager and Sr. Recruiter respectively.

