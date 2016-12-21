Crime 18 mins ago 12:05 p.m.Former Plano firefighter gets 60 years for sexual assault of child
A jury sentenced a former Plano firefighter to 60 years after three individuals came forward with claims they were sexually assault by Larry Combest as children. Combest, of McKinney, was found guilty on three counts of aggravated sexual assault and two counts of indecency with a child by contact.
