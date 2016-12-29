Continue reading Massive Legacy West project prepares for March opening
Plano's Legacy West urban village development has been in the works for several years - the last two years as a giant construction site. The project will host a grand opening on March 2. Restaurants and stores will continue to open over the following few months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|11 min
|guest
|605
|Apple Mac G4 MDD computers
|1 hr
|Jim
|1
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|4 hr
|WarForOil
|9,636
|Drug Test: Saliva-Positive, Urine-Negative...WTH? (Aug '12)
|10 hr
|concerned
|4
|Full video of Fort Worth officer arresting blac...
|11 hr
|WishIwasBlack
|2
|Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i...
|12 hr
|WarForOil
|49
|Car Monitor With Camera,autoradio
|Dec 21
|Inquisitor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC