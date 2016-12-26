As Plano's $3 billion Legacy West grows, city officials want car usage to shrink
In an effort to ease congestion around the mixed-used development that is now home to companies such as Toyota, Liberty Mutual and JPMorgan Chase, Plano city officials are looking for ways to get residents out of their cars. "That area historically has been very low-density," said Matt Tilke, the city's senior traffic engineer.
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i...
|6 min
|WarForOil
|37
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|guest
|600
|Review: Luxamart Jewelry Exchange
|7 hr
|BTE
|1
|PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX
|7 hr
|WarForOil
|3
|Hookers
|9 hr
|Jim
|1
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Sun
|WarForOil
|9,634
|Car Monitor With Camera,autoradio
|Dec 21
|Inquisitor
|2
