DPS: Vehicles flee multi-car crash du...

DPS: Vehicles flee multi-car crash during rain on I-27 in North Lubbock County

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

A multi-vehicle crash in which several vehicles fled the scene caused lane closures early Wednesday evening on northbound Interstate 27 in North Lubbock County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plainview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mickey Kyle Anglin works for Excel May '17 Overit 2
News Christie Ward sets goal for 2009 Miss Texas pag... (Aug '08) Mar '17 So mean 12
News Lubbock steakhouse helps food bank feed others ... (Nov '15) Feb '17 trees are green here 2
John gatica running for council Feb '17 Realestonhere 1
Henry Benson lived in Plainview, Texas in 1960 Dec '16 Charlie 1
Armando C Juarez (Jul '16) Dec '16 CARRIZOlady 2
Janice Walker (Feb '15) Sep '16 Fool_me_once 4
See all Plainview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plainview Forum Now

Plainview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plainview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Plainview, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,030 • Total comments across all topics: 281,931,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC