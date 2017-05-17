Tea time: Tea2Go expands offerings, opens new Lubbock shop
Now, the company has opened its third store on the South Plains with a new shop in Central Lubbock at 4206 19th St., said Stephanie Williams, owner and operator of Tea2Go in Lubbock and Plainview, who hopes the new store will encourage Lubbockites to try a sip - or more - of one of their many varieties. Consumers drink teas for a variety of reasons ranging from hydration to getting that needed caffeine boost to a number of health benefits.
