Tea time: Tea2Go expands offerings, o...

Tea time: Tea2Go expands offerings, opens new Lubbock shop

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Now, the company has opened its third store on the South Plains with a new shop in Central Lubbock at 4206 19th St., said Stephanie Williams, owner and operator of Tea2Go in Lubbock and Plainview, who hopes the new store will encourage Lubbockites to try a sip - or more - of one of their many varieties. Consumers drink teas for a variety of reasons ranging from hydration to getting that needed caffeine boost to a number of health benefits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plainview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mickey Kyle Anglin works for Excel May 21 Overit 2
News Christie Ward sets goal for 2009 Miss Texas pag... (Aug '08) Mar '17 So mean 12
News Lubbock steakhouse helps food bank feed others ... (Nov '15) Feb '17 trees are green here 2
John gatica running for council Feb '17 Realestonhere 1
Henry Benson lived in Plainview, Texas in 1960 Dec '16 Charlie 1
Armando C Juarez (Jul '16) Dec '16 CARRIZOlady 2
Janice Walker (Feb '15) Sep '16 Fool_me_once 4
See all Plainview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plainview Forum Now

Plainview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plainview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
 

Plainview, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,159 • Total comments across all topics: 281,609,025

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC