Six Vernon HS seniors pose for pictures after signing to play in college Tuesday / Source: KAUZ
Reese Puckett will play basketball for Wayland Baptist University in Plainview. He'll be joined at WBU by Keiontae Williamson, who will run track.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
