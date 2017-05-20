Levelland vs. Bushland Baseball 5-20-17

Levelland celebrates after winning the Levelland vs Bushland regional quarterfinal baseball game on Saturday, May 20, 2017, at Wayland Baptist University in Plainview, Texas. Levelland celebrates after winning the Levelland vs Bushland regional quarterfinal baseball game on Saturday, May 20, 2017, at Wayland Baptist University in Plainview, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.