Plainview's Asst City Manager, Andrew Freeman, Leaving for Amarillo

The Assistant City Manager for the City of Plainview, Andrew Freeman, has announced he would be leaving his position, effective Friday. Freeman accepted a job as the Economic Development Manager for the City of Amarillo.

