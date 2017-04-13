Plainview students present art to Sal...

Plainview students present art to Salvation Army

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

A group of 10 Plainview High School students in the art class of Julee Patterson, each gave one of their paintings Thursday to brighten the facilities of the Salvation Army in Lubbock. Technically speaking, each painting is acrylic on a 16x20 canvas.

