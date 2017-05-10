Plainview/Hale County Airport wins Tx...

Plainview/Hale County Airport wins TxDOT award

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

The City of Plainview, Hale County, Plainview/Hale County Airport and Parkhill, Smith & Cooper were honored Thursday night at the Texas Department of Transportation's awards ceremony at the 35th Annual Aviation Conference in San Marcos, taking home the award for TxDOT's Most Improved General Aviation Airport. "Awards like this realistically take years to win and are a team effort," PSC Transportation Sector Director John Hamilton said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plainview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Christie Ward sets goal for 2009 Miss Texas pag... (Aug '08) Mar '17 So mean 12
News Lubbock steakhouse helps food bank feed others ... (Nov '15) Feb '17 trees are green here 2
John gatica running for council Feb '17 Realestonhere 1
Henry Benson lived in Plainview, Texas in 1960 Dec '16 Charlie 1
Armando C Juarez (Jul '16) Dec '16 CARRIZOlady 2
Janice Walker (Feb '15) Sep '16 Fool_me_once 4
sociopath, phyco's (May '16) Jul '16 Maria 2
See all Plainview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plainview Forum Now

Plainview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plainview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Plainview, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,271 • Total comments across all topics: 280,917,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC