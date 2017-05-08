First Alert Weather: Big Cool Down Th...

First Alert Weather: Big Cool Down Thursday

Wednesday Apr 19

Nothing like a 20-degree change in temperatures to get your attention on this Thursday. A cold front will produce winds from the north at 20-25 mph with a few stronger gusts.

Plainview, TX

