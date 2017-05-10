Dalton Domino release new songs from upcoming album 'Corners'
We notice that your web browser is out-of-date. For the best experience on AXS.com please consider upgrading to one of the following: We see your preferred language is English , would you like to stay on English or switch to English ? Texan singer songwriter Dalton Domino turned heads in the country music scene with his 2015 debut studio album 1806 , which includes the hit single "Killing Floor".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Examiner.com.
Add your comments below
Plainview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christie Ward sets goal for 2009 Miss Texas pag... (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|So mean
|12
|Lubbock steakhouse helps food bank feed others ... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|trees are green here
|2
|John gatica running for council
|Feb '17
|Realestonhere
|1
|Henry Benson lived in Plainview, Texas in 1960
|Dec '16
|Charlie
|1
|Armando C Juarez (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|CARRIZOlady
|2
|Janice Walker (Feb '15)
|Sep '16
|Fool_me_once
|4
|sociopath, phyco's (May '16)
|Jul '16
|Maria
|2
Find what you want!
Search Plainview Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC