Xcel announces $1.6 billion investment in wind energy from South Plains, N.M.

Yesterday Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Xcel Energy filed to build two new wind energy developments on Tuesday, as well entering a long-term contract with two existing sites on the South Plains and Eastern New Mexico, adding 1,230 megawatts - enough energy to power 440,000 homes - to its regional system. The company plans to build the Sagamore Wind Project in Roosevelt County, N.M. by 2020 and the Hale Wind Project in Hale County, south of Plainview, by 2019.

