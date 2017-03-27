Person at large after pusuit in Hale ...

Person at large after pusuit in Hale County

Monday Mar 27

A person is at large after leading Hale County officials on a vehicle and foot pursuit on Sunday, according to a Hale County Sheriff's Office news release. While no suspect description was given, officials said a pursuit began on the south side of Plainview before the suspect fled westbound and then south, ending in Hale Center.

