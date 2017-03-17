Christian-based performers Blanca and John Tibbs will perform free at WBU

Wayland Baptist University will welcome Christian-based artists Blanca and John Tibbs for a free concert on the evening of March 24 in Plainview during the college's Big Weekend preview event. Award-winning artist Blanca, formerly a member of Group 1 Crew, will headline the concert beginning at 7 p.m. in the Harral Memorial Auditorium, 1900 W. 7th Street, as part of the two-day campus gathering for prospective students.

