Christian-based performers Blanca and...

Christian-based performers Blanca and John Tibbs will perform free at WBU

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Wayland Baptist University will welcome Christian-based artists Blanca and John Tibbs for a free concert on the evening of March 24 in Plainview during the college's Big Weekend preview event. Award-winning artist Blanca, formerly a member of Group 1 Crew, will headline the concert beginning at 7 p.m. in the Harral Memorial Auditorium, 1900 W. 7th Street, as part of the two-day campus gathering for prospective students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plainview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Christie Ward sets goal for 2009 Miss Texas pag... (Aug '08) Fri So mean 12
News Lubbock steakhouse helps food bank feed others ... (Nov '15) Feb '17 trees are green here 2
John gatica running for council Feb '17 Realestonhere 1
Henry Benson lived in Plainview, Texas in 1960 Dec '16 Charlie 1
Armando C Juarez (Jul '16) Dec '16 CARRIZOlady 2
Janice Walker (Feb '15) Sep '16 Fool_me_once 4
sociopath, phyco's (May '16) Jul '16 Maria 2
See all Plainview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plainview Forum Now

Plainview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plainview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Plainview, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,327 • Total comments across all topics: 279,640,141

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC