Plainview extends deadline to apply for City boards, commissions

Tuesday Jan 10

The City of Plainview is seeking to fill vacancies on City boards and commissions with volunteers from throughout the community. They have extended the deadline to fill out volunteer interest forms and send them to the City's Secretary office to January 20th.

