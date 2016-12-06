Source: Enactus team

Dec 6, 2016 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

There are only 18 shopping days left before Christmas, and one Plainview organization hopes that will lead shoppers to their homemade soaps. These goat's milk soap bars have a reputation to not only leave the body, but your soul, feeling refreshedbecause of the workers who make the product.

