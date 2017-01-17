Plainview teen in hospital after Friday night assault
A 14-year-old Plainview teen is in the hospital today after an aggravated assault Friday night, according to the Plainview Police Department. Plainview PD tells KCBD that officers responded to a disturbance in 1100 block of East 4th Street around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
