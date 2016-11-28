Covenant Plainview to unveil surgical...

Covenant Plainview to unveil surgical wing expansion, renovations

Monday Nov 28 Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

An open house will be hosted at the James and Eva Mayer Surgical Center from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday to unveil the renovated and expanded floor. Dr. Ilhan Yildiz, a general surgeon who works in the wing, said the renovation and expansion has been overdue for the 44-year-old facility.

