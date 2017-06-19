Placerville homicide: Suspect arrested near the border

The man suspected of the June 13 stabbing death of a Placerville woman and of savagely wounding a child in the same incident - the subject of a widespread alert issued by the El Dorado County Sheriff's Department - was arrested in Southern California less than three days later, some 10 miles from the Mexican border. Bernardo Castillo, 24, was wanted for questioning in the brutal homicide that left 49-year-old Silvia Castillo fatally wounded inside the fifth-wheel trailer where she lived with four others.

