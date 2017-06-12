Man Wanted in Connection to Fatal Placerville Stabbing
The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a man wanted for questioning in connection to a fatal stabbing in Placerville. On Tuesday around 5:15 pm, crews responded to the 3000 block of Newtown Road in Placerville on a reported stabbing.
