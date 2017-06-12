Man Wanted in Connection to Fatal Pla...

Man Wanted in Connection to Fatal Placerville Stabbing

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: KTVN Reno

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a man wanted for questioning in connection to a fatal stabbing in Placerville. On Tuesday around 5:15 pm, crews responded to the 3000 block of Newtown Road in Placerville on a reported stabbing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Placerville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: BOWENS CUSTOM CABINETS (Jan '16) May 29 Folsom law office 5
News Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors Apr '17 Humanspirit 1
News Adventures abound in Gold Country Mar '17 Any time 1
Poll Who is El Dorado's worst ? (Aug '08) Feb '17 Gotchills 30
News Placerville's Webb to retire (Jul '09) Jan '17 10 pin 17
News Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12) Jan '17 10 pin 25
News Marcos Breton: Obama critic in Placerville offe... (Jul '08) Jan '17 Flash 25
See all Placerville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Placerville Forum Now

Placerville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Placerville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Placerville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,498 • Total comments across all topics: 281,797,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC