Man Wanted for Stabbing of 4-Year-Old...

Man Wanted for Stabbing of 4-Year-Old, Death of 49-Year-Old Woman in Placerville Arrested

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

A man wanted for the stabbing of a 4-year-old girl and killing of 49-year-old woman has been arrested. Tuesday around 5:15 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Newtown Road near Barragan Road in Placerville on reports of a stabbing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Placerville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News At EID: Water rate hikes OK'd Tue USS LIBERTY 2
Review: BOWENS CUSTOM CABINETS (Jan '16) May 29 Folsom law office 5
News Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors Apr '17 Humanspirit 1
News Adventures abound in Gold Country Mar '17 Any time 1
Poll Who is El Dorado's worst ? (Aug '08) Feb '17 Gotchills 30
News Placerville's Webb to retire (Jul '09) Jan '17 10 pin 17
News Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12) Jan '17 10 pin 25
See all Placerville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Placerville Forum Now

Placerville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Placerville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Placerville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,980 • Total comments across all topics: 281,932,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC