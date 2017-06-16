Man Wanted for Stabbing of 4-Year-Old, Death of 49-Year-Old Woman in Placerville Arrested
A man wanted for the stabbing of a 4-year-old girl and killing of 49-year-old woman has been arrested. Tuesday around 5:15 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Newtown Road near Barragan Road in Placerville on reports of a stabbing.
